January Jones oozes vintage Hollywood glamour in polka dot bikini

January Jones caused a stir on Saturday as she posed up a storm in a plunging polka-dot bikini for a day of sun in her immaculate garden.

Looking incredible, the 44-year-old donned a high-waisted bikini with figure-flattering ruching and a feminine sweetheart neckline. The Mad Men star oozed vintage Hollywood glamour as she rocked a pair of oversized black sunglasses lined with a white trim, accessorizing with large gold hoops and a classic red lipstick.

Inside Janauary Jones' incredible kitchen in chic LA home

Completing her French Riviera-esque aesthetic, the blonde beauty completed her summer ensemble with a wide-brimmed straw hat. "102• RIP my grass," she penned to her 1.1million Instagram followers.

January's heatwave-ready look set social media alight, sparking thousands of fans to flood the comments section with compliments.

January mesmerised fans with her ultra-chic bikini

"That bikini [heart emoji] obsessed!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Incredible shots, January!"

"Truly goddess level of pure elegance," commented a third fan. She does look fabulous, don't you agree?

If you're dotty for January's spotted swimwear, it's from It-girl brand Marysia. Though the star's exact bikini top has sold out, we love this equally-chic Palm Spring bikini top, punctuated with polka dots that look as if they've been watercoloured onto the fabric.

Marysia Palm Spring bikini top, $198, Mytheresa

It's edged with the brand's signature scalloping along the upper bust and neck. Why not team it with the Santa Monica bottoms?

Marysia Santa Monica bikini bottoms, $198, Mytheresa

It's not the first time January has delighted her followers with a sun kissed selfie this summer. Just last month, the actress shared a glowing snap which gave centre stage to her choice of swimwear. Opting for a cherry-red tie-front bikini top, January showed off her incredible curves.

Her upbeat appearances come after the mum-of-one underwent surgery to fix a debilitating knee injury. Keeping her fans in the loop, January shared a series of snaps on her Instagram, one of which showed her resting at home with a bandaged leg.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Possibly the cutest I’ve ever looked. Knee surgery thanks Dr. Gerhardt for fixing my meniscus. NBA here I come. #goWarriors #ImOnDrugs."

