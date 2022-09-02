Lorraine Kelly teases George Clooney chat and exciting work news

Lorraine Kelly is getting excited about her return to work next week after her summer break.

In her HELLO! column, the TV personality has teased her interview time with George Clooney as well as her new segment ME TIME with the help of Helen Skelton and Dr Amir Khan.

Find out what Lorraine has planned...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's diary this week teases her exciting work news

I'm so looking forward to being back on air next week. I have really missed my fantastic team and our brilliant viewers.

I'd like to say a massive thank you to my friends Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh for taking over and holding the fort.

They are both wonderful hosts and a joy to watch. It's been a lovely summer and I've been doing a lot of writing and filming as well as having some down time, but it's will be good to return on Monday and there's lots to look forward to.

I am getting a preview screening of the new George Clooney movie and will be talking to the man himself later in the week (I know its a tough job but someone has to do it!).

We are also launching "ME TIME" a very special new series on the show that's all about making sure you take the time to take care of yourself.

Lorraine's new segment ME TIME launches next week

Women tend to put themselves at the bottom of a very long list somewhere behind children, pets, partners, husbands and friends, and now and again we need to have a bit of a break, even if it's just for five minutes.

It doesn't have to cost anything, or take up a lot of time, but I think its really important to take care of yourself, especially these days.

With the help of Helen Skelton, one of my favourite TV presenters, and Dr Amir Khan who is the kindest and loveliest man in all of the world, we will be helping you to carve out some guilt free 'ME TIME'.

It could be just having a cup of tea or coffee and reading your HELLO! magazine, or a chapter of a book, or watching something you love on TV.

It might just be sitting in the garden, if you are lucky enough to have one, or going for a walk in the fresh air.

Lorraine on holiday with Michael and Craig who run THE LEMON TREE where she enjoyed her ME TIME

If I need a bit of ME TIME I watch something silly like "Below Deck" on the TV, or listen to my favourite music.

I also find knitting really relaxing, although all i have managed so far is blankets for dogs and puppies. It's all about whatever makes you feel better and we will be giving you lots of ideas.

See you Monday 9am ITV!