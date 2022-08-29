Lorraine Kelly shares extremely rare picture of baby brother - and fans are freaking out that he looks like Sting The star’s fans think Graham looks just like the Police frontman

Fans of Lorraine Kelly were delighted this weekend when the This Morning host shared a rare family picture of her “handsome baby brother” – and they were quick to comment on his resemblance to a famous music icon. Do you agree?

The smiley picture show’s Lorraine’s sibling Graham in his favourite eaterie - the snap was originally shared by his partner Anisa.

“Your brother looks like the singer Sting!” Says one follower, referencing the frontman of The Police. But most of all, the word “handsome” is repeated again and again in the comments under the picture.

“He’s gorgeous, says another fan. “And got your warmth in his eyes.”

Lorraine's brother Graham lives in Singapore

Lorraine captioned the photo: “My handsome baby brother. Haven’t seen him since Covid as he lives in Singapore. He is funny and silly and very lucky to have @anisajohnny in his life!! See you both soon.”

Lorraine has spoken about her brother in the past. Back in 2014 she told The Guardian: "I was six when my younger brother Graham came along and it was a terrible shock.

"I'd been a spoiled little princess and then this angel appeared. People used to stop my mother in the street because he was so adorable. I resented him and we fought like cat and dog."

She added: "It wasn't until I left home that we came to appreciate each other and now we're best friends."

