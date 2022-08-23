Lorraine Kelly reveals weight loss secrets as she enjoys holiday in Spain She looks incredible!

Lorraine Kelly has shared her secrets to keeping the weight off after losing one and a half stone since January.

In her HELLO! column of the week, the much-loved TV presenter documented her energetic Zumba class in Spain while she is away on holiday after her recovery from Covid.

Find out how Lorraine got on...

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals struggle with COVID as she details nasty symptoms

As you know I have been taking a break from my show working on a really exciting project and also having a wee holiday.

I'm finally over Covid now so I was able to go to a Zumba class here in Spain with my lovely friend Hilary.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine chats all things health and fitness after her zumba class

Our teacher Omar is a force of nature, with the same sort of passion and energy levels as my wonderful instructor Maxine Jones in the UK.

Omar's class was such good fun. I have two left feet, but it doesn't matter if you can’t keep up with all the steps as long as you do it with enthusiasm and just keep moving.

Lorraine poses with her zumba teacher Omar

This kind of exercise with brilliant music really does make you feel so much better mentally and physically and as the classes are all in Spanish you also think you are learning something too!

I've also been going for lots of walks very early in the morning and in the evening when its a bit cooler, and trying to get some work done in between.

Lorraine enjoying a pizza before she embarked on her WW journey

After losing one and a half stone with WeightWatchers since January, it is now all about maintenance and keeping the weight off.

And as you can see from the photo of when I was in Spain back at the start of the year just before joining WW, I really needed help to get fit again after piling on the pandemic pounds.

The TV star getting top tips from her UK instructor Maxine Jones

I also don't eat jumbo sized pizzas anymore! Nothing is off limits but a slice is more than enough these days.

Using the WW app I can easily get the points value of every kind of food you can imagine, even in restaurants while on holiday.

You can use the bar code in all the supermarkets too swish the app so it's easy to keep track.

Lorraine having a fab time with Hilary after the class

I've been drinking lots of water and sleeping really well too and my favourite thing is that there's a WW community and we all support each other online.

It's all about feeling fit and healthy and I have so much more energy now and feel a lot more confident.

MORE: Ranvir Singh's figure-flattering polka dot dress stuns Lorraine viewers

I'm back on air in a couple of weeks and can't wait as I've missed all my fantastic team and my amazing viewers.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.