Ranvir Singh's figure-flattering polka dot dress stuns Lorraine viewers

Ranvir Singh is easily one of daytime TV's best-dressed ladies. The Good Morning Britain presenter's wardrobe rarely disappoints, thanks to her loyal stylist and friend Debbie Harper always nailing her personal style.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was a vision of elegance on Monday as she stepped in to cover Lorraine Kelly on her namesake ITV show. Channelling the Duchess of Cambridge’s penchant for polka dots, Ranvir rocked a fitted, feminine dress from chic brand Sosandar - and we think it could be her most glamorous look yet.

WATCH: Ranvir Singh graces the cover of HELLO! with Christine Lampard

Complete with statement long sleeves, smart collar and businesslike, button-down design, Ranvir’s midi-dress perfectly complemented her feminine silhouette.

The 44-year-old star slipped on a pair of high street heels in bridal white, taking her fabulous frock to the next level in sleek pointed-toe heels from Mango.

Fans were dotty for Ranvir's elegant daytime dress

Taking to Instagram to share the outfit details of Ranvir’s fabulous fit, Debbie wrote: "@ranvirtv looking beautiful this morning!" and we have to agree.

It's unsurprising that Ranvir's elegant Sosandar dress is only available in a handful of sizes. The versatile frock can be styled with white trainers for effortless office dressing, or easily amped up for date night with a pair of 'barely there' heels.

If you're loving the bold print, we love this waist-cinching ensemble from Finery London that comes with shorter sleeves.

Finery London Dress, £69, John Lewis

It's not the first time this month Ranvir has proved her wardrobe is one to watch. On Saturday, the GMB star enamoured fans as she stepped out at Ascot Racecourse in a beautiful fitted dress in enchanting ivory.

Ranvir was joined by her boyfriend Louis Church, 26, and her son Tushaan, ten, who she shares with her former husband Ranjeet Singh Dehal.

The glamorous mother-of-one looked Ascot-ready in a striking two-tone hat with a downturned brim from Bee Smith Millinery, letting her raven hair fall past her shoulders in vampy voluminous curls.

Ranvir slipped into her new-favourite ivory heels from Mango, looking the picture of elegance at the star-studded equestrian event as she posed alongside Tushaan and Louis.

