Julia Roberts makes iconic return as she finally reveals highly-anticipated project with George Clooney

Though Julia Roberts has maintained a steady and stellar acting career for multiple decades, most recently starring in Gaslit alongside Sean Penn and Homecoming, it's been several years since fans have seen her take on what made her famous: romantic comedies.

MORE: Julia Roberts' son leaves his parents 'amazed' as he turns 15 - see remarkable photo

That is until now, and for the epic comeback, she's bringing alongside her someone who also hasn't been a part of a romantic comedy in decades, none other than George Clooney.

Their chemistry on screen first gained notoriety when they starred in 2001's Ocean's Eleven, and they most recently starred in Money Monster together, which was released in 2016.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julia's love story with Danny Moder

MORE: Julia Roberts deemed 'iconic' by niece Emma Roberts as she shares bathrobe selfie ahead of exciting night

The news of their comeback together was first announced early in 2022, with the two revealing that they would star in Ticket to Paradise, playing two divorced parents.

Now Julia has taken to Instagram to finally release the trailer for the highly-anticipated movie, and it really is as hilarious as it gets.

Fans raved about the new glimpse, writing: "I miss movies like this. And who better than these two to give us that good 2000's feeling?" and: "Super excited for Julia and George to come back on our screens!!!!!" as well as: "Love it already was smiling all the way."

Julia told fans to "buckle up!" as she shared the trailer

It sees the stars playing parents, who despise each other after their divorce, but are forced to make amends when their daughter, who is fresh out of college, calls to tell them she is getting married to a local from Bali, having chosen the tropical destination for her post-graduate vacation.

MORE: Julia Roberts admires new 21-carat diamond ring after rare comment about marriage

MORE: Julia Roberts reveals hilarious way she's 'recovering' as she pokes fun at grueling itinerary

The estranged parents then rush to Bali to try to prevent their daughter from getting married.

The two stars last came together to celebrate Money Monster at Cannes

When the film was first announced, George explained to Deadline the "I'll do it if you do it" situation the longtime friends and occasional co-stars found themselves in when the actress called him up to gauge his interest in the script.

The decision was definitely well worth it, and while they were filming, the father of two said: "We're having the time of our lives," about reuniting with Julia. George's last truly iconic rom-com was 1996's One Fine Day, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.