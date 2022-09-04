Millie Bobby Brown enjoys pool day with rarely-seen companion

Millie Bobby Brown looked sensational on Saturday as she shared the sweetest photo cuddling her sweet companion, golden labrador, Marley.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown, 18, models dazzling diamond ring for loved-up outing – fans react

The cosy duo were captured having a dip in the pool whilst the 18-year-old rocked a fabulous green bikini for the shot. The pair looked very content in the snap and Millie could be seen grinning from ear to ear.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown has a new job

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Pool day with marley mops <3." Fans went wild for the adorable picture and as well as receiving 3.5 million likes for the photo, one fan wrote: "Love u millie." A second added: "Amazing photo." A third said: "Cutest ever."

READ: Millie Bobby Brown stuns with bold new look and multi-colored hair

SEE: Millie Bobby Brown's tearful confession about life before fame and Stranger Things

The heartwarming update came just as Millie revealed she is embarking on her college career at Purdue University, and shared the news with Allure magazine.

Millie looked so content

Ironically, her college of choice creates quite the full circle moment, as Stranger Things also takes place in Indiana, in a fictional town named Hawkins. She detailed that she would attend classes online, so it appears she will juggle both school work and her acting.

The fifth series of Stranger Things is set to be the final instalment of the epic show, however, a live-action Stranger Things spinoff and a "stage play set within the world and mythology" of the show are being created by Upside Down Pictures, the production company founded by the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers.

The actress stars as Eleven in Stranger Things

Whilst finalising the hit show and juggling school work, the star has several other projects to get stuck into. She has a fantasy movie titled Damsel which is currently in post-production. The plot reads: "Princess Elodie who thinks she is marrying Prince Henry, but then discovers she's actually about to be sacrificed to a dragon, setting up a head-to-head battle with the fire-breather."

Plus, she is also set to star in The Thing About Jellyfish, The Girls I've Been, and The Electric State.

Like this story? href="https://www.hellomagazine.com/newsletter/hello-mail/"> Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.