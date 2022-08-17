Millie Bobby Brown, 18, models dazzling diamond ring for loved-up outing – fans react The Stranger Things actress was pictured with a ring on her left hand

Millie Bobby Brown wasn't afraid to show public displays of affection during a recent appearance in New York with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, but there was one particular accessory that caught the eye during her loved-up outing.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown posts loved-up photo with her boyfriend during breathtaking adventure

The 18-year-old actress and the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi were spotted affectionately touching noses and kissing, with Millie dressed in a pair of denim shorts and a blue knitted crop top while Jake kept it casual in a black T-shirt. She accessorised her look with a white bag, sunglasses and gold earrings, as well as a diamond ring that was visible on her left hand as she embraced her boyfriend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the Stranger Things volume four part two teaser trailer

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Millie's ring appeared to be a solitaire diamond with a unique diamond-studded band, so we can see why some may assume it looked like an engagement ring!

However, many of Millie's fans were quick to shut down the rumours, with one Twitter user writing: "Bro why does everyone think that Millie and Jake are engaged like she wears rings all the time and doesn't matter on what finger???" Another remarked: "I’m sorry, Millie Bobby Brown has marriage rumour circulating her?? She’s 18 and has a ring on her finger that doesn’t mean she’s married."

RELATED: Adele breaks silence on huge diamond engagement ring from Rich Paul

SHOP: 28 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

The couple have been dating for around one year

The Stranger Things star has also been spotted wearing a gold band and other dress rings on her ring finger. Most recently, she modelled a black circular rock on a gold band during the season four premiere of the Netflix show in May 2022, which was visible as she hugged her co-star Noah Schnapp.

Although Millie has made no comments on any engagement or marriage plans with Jake, whom she has been dating for around one year, she has previously joked that she has a marriage pact with Noah.

The actress joked she has a marriage pact with Noah Schnapp

"We said if we’re not married by 40, we’ll get married together because we’d be good roomies," Millie said in an interview with MTV News, before clarifying it would be a "complete platonic" marriage. And they've even joked about their hypothetical family!

"I could not deal with a child of yours," Millie teased, adding: "That’s my deal-breaker, too. No kids. Only dogs. And separate bedrooms for sure. My god, you are so messy."

READ: 12 best emerald engagement rings - and their special meaning

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.