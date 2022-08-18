Millie Bobby Brown shares details of latest project before she heads off to college She's as busy as it gets!

Millie Bobby Brown may be having to step away from acting soon as she embarks on her college journey, but she's not done with it just yet!

Fresh off of the highly-anticipated release of the fourth and penultimate season on Netflix's Stranger Things – after a three year wait – the actress has announced the comeback of yet another one of her popular projects. She took to Instagram to reveal the exciting new promotional pictures of the sequel to Enola Holmes, of which she is also a producer.

The plot of the film, which is also distributed by Netflix, reads: "Now a detective-for-hire, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends - and Sherlock himself."

The glimpse of the sequel sees the 18-year-old looking far different from her Stranger Things character, as she appears in late 1800's garb, though still in plenty of high-tension action scenes, alongside her co-stars Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill.

What's more, not only did fans get an exciting first look at the action movie, but she also revealed the release date, which is 4 November.

It is quite the busy time for Millie, as it was recently announced that she would be starting her college career at Purdue University. She revealed the exciting news in an interview with Allure Magazine.

The exciting first look

Ironically, her college of choice creates quite the full circle moment, as Stranger Things also takes place in Indiana, in a fictional town named Hawkins. She detailed that she would attend classes online, so it appears she will juggle both school work and her acting.

Stranger Things' fifth season is set to be the final installment of the series, however, a live-action Stranger Things spinoff and a "stage play set within the world and mythology" of the show are being created by Upside Down Pictures, the production company founded by the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers.

Millie's good friend and co-star Noah Schnapp is also headed off to college

Beyond finalizing her hit show and juggling school work, Millie still has several projects in production. She has a fantasy movie titled Damsel which is currently in post-production. The plot reads: "Princess Elodie who thinks she is marrying Prince Henry, but then discovers she's actually about to be sacrificed to a dragon, setting up a head-to-head battle with the fire-breather."

Plus, she is also set to star in The Thing About Jellyfish, The Girls I've Been, and The Electric State.

