Ashton Kutcher poses for sweet family photo after going public with autoimmune disease

Ashton Kutcher shocked fans and friends in August as he went public with his battle with vasculitis, a rare blood vessel disease that he said left him unable to see, hear, and walk.

Despite the revelation, the actor has continued to post upbeat photos of himself and his wife Mila Kunis and over the weekend, he shared another delightful update – this time from Disneyland.

The Hollywood stars looked happy in the two snaps, one taken inside the Galaxy's Edge Stormtrooper Encounter and another in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The visit, most likely alongside their two children, Dimitri and Wyatt, who they keep out of the public eye, was in celebration of a very special occasion – the end of summer!

Captioning the post, Ashton wrote: "Give you one guess where we went to celebrate the end of summer."

Fans loved the rare love-up snaps, and one wrote: "THE BEST COUPLE IN THE HISTORY OF THE HUMAN RACE."

A second remarked: "I can't imagine what it would be like to see storm troopers then look over and see you two!" whilst a third added: "Beautiful place, beautiful couple."

Mila and Ashton are a relatively private couple but in August, in a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Ashton detailed the debilitating symptoms he suffered as he battled the rare autoimmune disorder.

The couple share two children, Dimitri and Wyatt

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he told Bear in the clip which was shared by Access Hollywood.

"It took me like a year to build it all back up," he added of his terrifying health ordeal.

Ashton continued: "You don't really appreciate it until it's gone, until you go, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again. I don't know if I'm going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm going to be able to walk again. I'm lucky to be alive."