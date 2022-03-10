Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher share emotional video as they raise astonishing sum for Ukraine More than two million people have now fled Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have thanked fans in an emotional video as their goal to reach $30 million in aid for Ukraine has almost been reached.

"We have raised over 20 million dollars in less than a week and I say 'we' as it is all of us together," said Ashton in the video, adding: "But we are not done, our goal is 30 and we want to get there."

WATCH: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher share emotional video as they raise astonishing sum for Ukraine

Mila, who was born in Ukraine, shared her thanks to the "56,000 of you who were able to donate and support us, whether it was $5, $10, $1000".

"It means so much to us and it does bring in a community and sense of belonging and ability to help," she said.

"The first humanitarian aid is already on the ground…AirBnb is already taking in refugees," added Ashton of where the money is going. The money is supporting Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most.

The acting couple, who are parents to two children, first shared a statement a week ago revealing what they were doing to help those fleeing the conflict, including matching up to $3 million in donations.

Mila, who moved to the US as a teenager, added that she has "never been more proud to be a Ukrainian".

"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity," she told fans.

Since 24 February 2022 Putin has attacked airports and military headquarters, as tanks and troops rolled into major cities from neighboring Belarus, and the port cities of Odessa and Mariupol.

More than two million people have now fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations (UN). The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has called it the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two.