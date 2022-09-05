Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare family photos – and her son looks so grown up! The actress shares her children with Coldplay's Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow has bid a fond farewell to the summer by sharing a series of new photographs with fans.

The Goop founder took to Instagram with a carousel of images documenting her family vacation time – but one picture in particular really stands out.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare Brad Pitt story

Gwyneth, 49, posted a sweet snapshot showing her posing with her two children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16.

The star shares her two children with Coldplay's Chris Martin – to whom she was married from 2003 until 2016.

Gwyneth posed for a sweet photo with her children

While Apple is the image of her famous mother, right down to their long blonde hair, Moses bears a strong resemblance to his musician dad, and looks incredibly grown up as he poses with his mom and sister.

Earlier this year, Gwyneth paid a loving tribute to her firstborn as Apple celebrated her 18th birthday.

Apple celebrated her 18th birthday earlier this year

The Shallow Hal star wrote: "18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (crying face emoji). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words.

"You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me.

Moses bears a striking resemblance to his famous dad

"I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. Mama."

While Gwyneth and her ex-husband Chris are no longer together, the pair have remained good friends and live near each other in Los Angeles so that they can co-parent with ease.

Gwyneth and Chris remain on good terms

The actress recently opened up about their decision to name their daughter her unique moniker. During a Q&A on Instagram, the star was asked about Apple's name.

She replied: "Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it. I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else."

