Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children The award-winning actress shares two children with Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.

Instead of just being at home with Apple and Moses on the special day, Gwyneth will be joined by another family - but is hoping that this will not change things too much when it comes to their special traditions.

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow cooks in the kitchen with son Moses

Alongside a selfie, the Goop founder wrote on Instagram: "This year, I am spending Mother's Day with another family we love and hoping my kids continue the tradition of making me brunch.

"It's such a gift to be able to spend that time together, which is why I think it's so cool that @kendrascott is declaring Mother’s Day an annual corporate holiday, giving their employees the Monday after Mother's Day off to spend more time with themselves and with their loved ones.

"How are you all spending Mother’s Day this year? #kendrascottpartner." Fans were quick to show their support, with one writing: "I love this," while another wrote: "This is so cute." A third added: "This is lovely."

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about a change to her family tradition

Gwyneth lives in LA with her children and husband Brad Falchuk, and has remained on good terms with ex-husband Chris.

Recently, the Shallow Hal star opened up about her daughter Apple's unique name for the first time, revealing the reason behind the moniker during a Q&A on Instagram.

The Goop founder with her children Apple and Moses

When asked about the origin of the 17-year-old's name, she shared: "Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it. I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else."

Apple and Moses, now that they are older, occasionally appear on their mom's social media, and Apple recently featured in a TikTok poking fun at her mom's wellness regime, which featured on the Goop account.

