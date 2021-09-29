Gwyneth Paltrow shares nude bath selfie to mark special occasion

Gwyneth Paltrow is one year older, and to mark the special occasion she continued a now-birthday tradition – posing nude for her fans.

The star, who turned 49 on Monday, took to Instagram on Tuesday and could be seen relaxing in an outdoor tub whilst wearing just her birthday suit.

The mother-of-two looked stunning in the makeup-free snap, with her hair tied up in a bun and sporting a black mani-pedi whilst showing off her summer tan.

Whilst Gwyneth, who is married to Brad Falchuk, appeared alone in the bath, it seems she was in good company as two glasses could be seen perched just behind the bathtub.

For the second year in a row, the star has shared a nude picture on her birthday

The actress was flooded with birthday tributes from family and friends. Fellow star Naomi Watts wrote: "Brilliant pic. Happy birthday beautiful."

Charlize Theron added: "I mean… GODDESS. Happy happy birthday."

Gwyneth's husband Brad also paid tribute to the star on his own social media account. Sharing a picture of her in loungewear whilst looking away from the camera, he wrote: "When you live with this woman, a few things become clear. There are the obvious things - that she's beautiful, that she's funny, that she likes things the way she likes them, when she likes them. That she is always busy - but also always has time for you."

Gwyneth's husband Brad shared a beautiful tribute on his Instagram

In the lengthy post, Brad went on to specify all her qualities before saying: "Today is Gwyneth's birthday. So today we notice her like she notices us every day. And we celebrate her because if anyone deserves to be celebrated it's you, Gwyneth. Happy birthday."

Gwyneth and Brad married in September 2018, just two days after her birthday. The couple invited 70 people to the intimate wedding ceremony, which was held at the couple's Hamptons home, and the bride looked stunning in a lace Valentino wedding gown while wearing her blonde tresses in loose waves.