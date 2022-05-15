Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photo of daughter Apple on milestone birthday The Hollywood star shares two children with ex-husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom-of-two and couldn't believe how quickly time has gone as she paid tribute to her firstborn on Saturday.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to wish daughter Apple a happy 18th birthday, in an emotional tribute message.

The Shallow Hal star wrote: "18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning (crying face emoji). I could not be more proud of the woman you are.

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow opens the doors into her gorgeous LA mansion

"You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words.

"You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me.

"I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. Mama."

Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to daughter Apple on her 18th birthday

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many wishing Apple many happy returns. "So beautiful, happy birthday Apple," one wrote, while another commented: "Beautiful words coming from a beautiful momma." A third added: "She looks exactly like Gwyneth, I thought that was her."

Gwyneth shares Apple with her ex-husband, Coldplay star Chris Martin. The former couple are also parents to teenage son Moses.

The Goop founder is a doting mom

While Gwyneth and Chris are no longer together, the pair have remained good friends and live near each other in Los Angeles so that they can co-parent with ease.

The actress recently opened up about their decision to name their daughter her unique monicker. During a Q&A on Instagram, the star was asked about Apple's name.

Gwyneth shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin

She replied: "Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it. I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else."

Apple and Moses, now that they are older, occasionally appear on their mom's social media, and Apple recently featured in a TikTok poking fun at her mom's wellness regime, which featured on the Goop account.

