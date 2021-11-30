Gwyneth Paltrow unveils gorgeous bathroom in leg-baring underwear video The actress was trying out her body butter

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared small glimpses inside her homes with her husband Brad Falchuk, but she has rarely given fans a look inside her bathroom – until now.

To promote her Goopgenes body butter, which she described as "the best most amazing product in the world", the actress shared a video of herself wearing a black and white striped T-shirt and black underwear as she smoothed the lotion over her legs.

The clip was taken inside her bathroom, which has wooden floors topped with a cream rug. A round table sits in the middle of the space and holds a vase of flowers, while built-in shelves offer plenty of storage space for Gwyneth's beauty products. A mirror above the basin is visible on the back wall.

The couple own a beautiful house in Brentwood, Los Angeles and a holiday home in the Hamptons which they share with Gwyneth's children Apple and Moses and Brad's kids Isabella and Brody – and the latter is where they got married in 2018.

Gwyneth filmed inside her bathroom as she promoted her body butter

Photos have revealed that the family have access to a large garden with a trampoline for the children, an outdoor swimming pool, and a cosy living room with a log-burning fireplace.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth's Hamptons home was ultra-organised back in 2017 thanks to help from The Home Edit. Apple and Moses' toys were divided into zones with different categories for reading, games, arts, crafts and science, and the pantry was neat and tidy with all of Gwyneth's ingredients and food supplies displayed in glass jars and wicker baskets.

Gwyneth and Brad own homes in LA, the Hamptons and Montecito

The Iron Man actress and the TV writer could be set to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new neighbours since the renovations on their Montecito home were reportedly nearing completion earlier this year.

The couple bought the mansion for $4.9million in 2016 and have been upgrading the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property to include 60 solar panels and an extra-large outdoor swimming pool within the two acres of land.

