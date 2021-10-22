Gwyneth Paltrow poses nude in new sauna photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gwyneth Paltrow finished off her Tracy Anderson workout on Thursday with a trip to her mini sauna. The goop founder ditched her black leggings and fitted top and stripped down for a spot of detoxing, posing completely naked for a photo.

With her knees pulled up to her chest to protect her modesty, Gwyneth smiled for the makeup-free selfie, writing: "Now a BIG TIME SCHVITZ in the infrared sauna (yes I am totally bougie and have a little sauna.)"

The Iron Man actress, who is mother to children Apple and Moses, has spoken out several times in the past about her love of infrared saunas, which are said to be seven times more detoxifying than regular heat. That means that when you sit in an infrared sauna, instead of just sweating out water, you’re also sweating out toxins.

In fact, Gwyneth credits it for helping her recover from COVID-19 after she contracted the virus "early on" and it "left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog."

Gwyneth took a selfie inside her infrared sauna

In January 2021, she underwent "some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body," and that forced her to focus on a different approach to healing.

As well as following a "keto and plant-based" diet and cutting out sugar and alcohol, she added: "I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing."

The actress filmed a workout shortly before her sauna session

Speaking of the wellness trend, Dr. Junger told goop: "Because IR penetrates deeper—up to three inches—it mobilizes and burns fat, which not only helps with weight loss but with detoxification as well, since many of the toxins we absorb are surrounded and trapped by fat. Infrared saunas are also smaller and easier to install than regular saunas, and are more affordable."

So how much do they cost? According to Home Advisor, the prices can range from $1,500 to $6,900 (£1,088 to £5,005).

