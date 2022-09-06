Drew Barrymore opens up about the painful aftermath of her divorce The star was candid about hitting rock bottom

Drew Barrymore has lived an extremely public life, making her silver screen debut at only eleven-months-old, and reaching immediate stardom after starring in Steven Spielberg's E.T. when she was seven.

With that, the majority of her ups and downs, from her emancipation and being institutionalized to overcoming it all and hosting a successful talk show, have been documented.

Hard as it may be, she's never shied away from opening up about her past, and during a recent conversation for Uninterrupted's The Shop series, which is produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, the actress sat down with fellow actor Idris Elba, Paul Rabil, Kyrie Irving, Paul Rivera, and Maverick, and did not hold back when opening up about hitting rock bottom.

Drew was hailed by the men around her as a superhero to them, and when asked about when she had hit rock bottom, she identified her divorce as that moment.

She split up from Will Kopelman in 2016 after four years together, and has since gone on to maintain an amicable friendship with him, co-parenting their daughters Olive and Frankie.

However, the daytime show host admitted there was a moment she didn't think that would be possible. She said: "I thought I had seen it all and been through the worst, and when I got divorced with kids, that was the worst."

Drew had an insightful conversation about rock bottom and forgiveness

She explained: "That was far beyond anything else I have ever experienced in my life because it wasn't about me, it was about the care and concern and high stakes of my kids. It really took me down, for a few years I really didn't know which way was up."

"I was on top of it as much as I could be with and for my kids but inside I stopped doing what I loved," she added, and admitted that: "That chapter I really didn't expect to come and hit me so hard and I really didn't know how to write the next one."

The actress has opened up about maintaining a friendship with her ex

She relayed her advice on the best way to get out of such a difficult period, saying that: "It's really all kind of up to you and then that hopefully if you get it together and you overcome, you'll be patient with the statute of limitations other people need to come around and you will find your way.

"If you just stay in your own lane and try to keep your side of the street clean, your chapters will continue to write themselves hopefully with more grace as you go on," she maintained.

