Drew Barrymore spends night out with daughters as busy time approaches

Parents all across the world are soaking up their last days spending extra time with their children before school starts, and that includes Drew Barrymore!

The actress co-parents daughters Olive, nine, and Frankie, eight, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, and the girls have spent their summer spending time with both of their parents, jetting off to Capri, Italy with their mom, and off to pool parties in New England with their dad.

As the end of summer approaches though, Drew is making sure she takes advantage of her girls' free time before the busy fall season begins.

As per popular Instagram account Deux Moi, the actress was spotted dining with her daughters at The Nautilus, a popular tapas place serving seafood-centric dishes, in Rhode Island's Nantucket Island.

The preppy New England hotspot holds a special place in Olive and Frankie's father's heart, as not only did he grow up visiting during the summer, but his wedding to wife Allie Michler was on the island, in August of last year.

The Vogue editor, speaking with the publication about her nuptials, said: "Both Will and I have spent summers on Nantucket our whole lives… So it is an incredibly significant place for both of us."

The actress recently opened up about some of the unexpected activities she did with her daughters over the summer

The two just celebrated their very first wedding anniversary on 28 August, and they were surely delighted to have the two tweens spending time in a place that means so much to them.

When they are not spending their days with their dad, Olive and Frankie live either in their mom's Hamptons beach house, or in her apartment in New York City, which she was renovating over the summer.

Olive and Frankie's summer was full of fun activities, and they recently attended a cardboard regatta event with their father's side of the family

The Charlie's Angels lead has opened up about moving to New York City so her daughters could be closer to their dad and his side of the family, and as the school season picks back up, and Drew heads back to work, their impressive co-parenting will be more useful than ever.

The mom-of-two has spent a quiet summer, sharing updates on social media infrequently, though she'll be back on screen in less than two weeks, as The Drew Barrymore Show's third season premieres on 12 September.

