Drew Barrymore's homey living room in $5.5million house is basically a library

Drew Barrymore clearly loves her books – just look at her home for proof! In particular, the Charlie's Angels star's stunning living room features built-in bookcases on almost every wall.

"#nothingleftunsaid the Gloria Vanderbilt and Anderson cooper documentary @jamieoliver #donutking documentary #bobross documentary #val documentary #onmycouch #yesiwatchedallofthem," she captioned a series of Instagram snaps.

They shared a new look at Drew's living room as she snuggled up on the grey sofa to watch TV with her pets, with a wooden table cleverly positioned to hold her snacks.

Her TV is positioned on top of a minimalist wooden unit with three baskets holding blankets underneath while colourful books surround the area.

"How do you organize your books?" asked one follower, and another added: "Love the book collection." A third remarked: "I thought I had a lot of cozy blankets! Love it!" and a fourth joked: "Jeez, 3 baskets of blankets?"

The actress snuggled up on her couch to watch TV

A former photo of her living room revealed the bookshelves actually continue around the Georgian window and behind the sofa, and a black and cream rug covers the floors.

With the temperature dropping and winter on the horizon, Drew's home appears to be the perfect spot to keep warm and relax with a good book or TV show.

Drew's living room has lots of bookshelves

Drew lives in a luxury house in The Hamptons, along with her children, Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman.

The family moved to the exclusive area of Sagaponack, the east coast's most expensive zip code according to Business Insider, back in 2019. The 50 First Dates actress purchased a sprawling 5,600 square-foot beach house for a whopping $5.5million, saving herself $2million on the original asking price.

Inside, it features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, high ceilings, exposed beams, plenty of windows, a huge garden with a luxurious heated swimming pool, and a pool house, according to New York Post.

Read more HELLO! US stories here