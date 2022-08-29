Drew Barrymore’s heartbreaking family confession that left fans in tears

Fans of Drew Barrymore are used to the actress baring it all on her chat show The Drew Barrymore Show, not shying away from tough and emotional conversations.

However, when it comes to crying, she says there's really only one thing that will really bring tears to her eyes, and that's thinking about her two daughters, Olive and Frankie.

During a memorable and very emotional episode of her TV show, what began as a fun challenge between her and Scarlett Johansson turned into a heartbreaking conversation about motherhood and her own difficult childhood and relationship with her mom.

The two stars got to talking about crying on command, and when they bet each other to see who could shed tears first, Drew seriously took the challenge head on.

As the two inhaled and concentrated on bringing out the tears, the Marvel star immediately noticed how quickly the host's face changed, telling her: "You're going to a dark place…"

Drew promptly relented, explaining: "It's true, I only ever cry when I start talking about my daughters… I'm gonna go there."

The heartfelt and candid conversation

Challenge aside, she made a heartbreaking confession: "I didn't think that I could… I didn't think that I would ever have the opportunity to have the experiences that I didn't have with my mom. It really messes me up."

She detailed that: "It's like a chance to get things that… not right because they were never wrong, I loved my childhood, wouldn't change it for a thing, but it's like, all of a sudden I have this magical ability…"

Drew and her mom, Jaid, in 2001

Drew grew up in the spotlight from day one, alone with her mom, Jaid Barrymore, after the star's father, John Barrymore, left them. They had a fraught relationship after the daytime show host was left to her own devices, leading her to trying alcohol at age nine, drugs shortly after, and eventually an emancipation at age 14.

They have since repaired their relationship, and fans couldn't help but sympathize, writing: "I started crying as soon as she said she didn't have that with her mom," and: "I'm immediately crying with ya…" as well as: "Drew you are such a passionate person and you are you because of everything that you went through."

