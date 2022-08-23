Kate Garraway was moved to tears during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Britain. The presenter, who is a regular broadcaster on the ITV morning programme, was appearing alongside Robert Rinder when her recent National Television Award nomination was brought up between the hosts.

Robert took the opportunity to praise Kate and speak about how proud he was of his colleague and the eye-opening documentary, Caring for Derek, which has received a nod at the upcoming awards.

WATCH: Ben Shephard addresses Kate's absence from GMB

The TV star and barrister began: "First of all, you are sunshine in human form, and to be alongside a friend. We don't really talk about it that much. I just want to say more than anything else, you are a model of the possibility against a backdrop of darkness of being light in every sense."

He continued: "I also want to say, I'm gonna use language my grandmother would use, I am kvelling, I am so proud of you today. Your amazing documentary Caring For Derek is being shortlisted for a National Television Award, and to use the platform you have for change, for authenticity just makes me proud to know you."

Kate Garraway has been hosting Good Morning Britain this week

At this point, Robert and Kate were both clearly emotional as he added: "I'm not gonna cry but I am just very proud," to which Kate responded: "That's so lovely! I'm gonna cry myself!"

Kate's documentary, Caring for Derek, is her second TV project which documents her husband Derek Draper's ongoing health struggles after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020. The first documentary picked up an award at the 2021 National Television Awards.

Derek was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020

The sweet exchange comes soon after it was reported that Kate's husband recently underwent surgery. According to the Sun, Derek underwent a "serious operation" on his kidneys.

The former political advisor, 54, is believed to have had surgery on his kidneys as they "suffered some pretty serious damage" as a result of COVID-19, with Kate rushing to be by his bedside for support.

Doctors are also said to have reassured Kate that the surgery is "routine" after they explained there was "no alternative but to operate".

