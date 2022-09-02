Kate Garraway puts on brave face ahead of wedding anniversary and beams in summer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway put on a brave face on Thursday ahead of her upcoming 17th wedding anniversary to husband Derek Draper.

MORE: Kate Garraway moved to tears on air amid husband Derek's health setback

The GMB host, 55, looked beautiful as she smiled whilst wearing a vibrant Thread Bare satin wrap dress which was in a fabulous shade of pink and adorned with two floral patterns.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway finds reason to smile amid Derek's health woes

The star reshared the photo to her Instagram Stories, above the photo read the words: "Thursday, @kategarraway wearing @thread.bareapparel."

READ: Kate Garraway shares moving update amid Derek Draper's recovery

SEE: Kate Garraway's major home renovations for husband Derek revealed

The smiley update came ahead of the journalists' upcoming wedding anniversary to husband Derek on September 10.

Kate looked beautiful

Derek has been battling with his health since March 2020, when he contracted Covid. Following a series of setbacks, he underwent surgery on his kidneys at the end of August, meaning the former political advisor, 54, is likely to remain in hospital for his and Kate's special day.

Heartbreakingly, this will be the second time Derek has been in hospital on their wedding anniversary.

The couple had planned to renew their wedding vows for their 15th wedding anniversary in 2020, but Derek was in hospital and unable to receive visitors on that particular day.

The pair married in 2005

At the time, Kate said on GMB: "We had him on FaceTime and we raised a glass and said 'Happy Anniversary'."

Kate continued: "I'm maybe going to go through all the cards he's written to me on our anniversary. He was a prolific card writer for birthdays and things, he would always remember. And when I say 'was', it's not like he's not still here - he's still here and hopefully he'll do it again. When you look back at the stack [of cards] it makes you think."

It is believed that Derek's latest surgery was on his kidneys, and was required because his organs "suffered some pretty serious damage" as a result of Covid, with Kate rushing to be by his bedside for support, according to The Sun.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.