Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper takes 'serious turn for the worse' The star has reportedly pulled out of GMB

Kate Garraway has rushed to the side of her husband Derek Draper amid reports he has taken a "serious turn for the worse".

As a result, the TV star has pulled out of her presenting duties on Good Morning Britain this week to be close to Derek.

WATCH: Kate Garraway gives difficult update on Derek Draper's health

A source close to the family told the Mirror that Derek is "seriously unwell", but noted that the family know that Derek is in the possible hands and that Kate is doing everything she can for her husband.

They further added that Derek is absolutely Kate's priority and, as such, her work is taking a back seat for the time being.

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed: "Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible."

It comes just a few short weeks after Kate confirmed that Derek had returned to hospital having previously received round-the-clock at-home care.

Derek first contracted Covid in March 2020

Speaking at the TRIC Awards, Kate told the Sun, stating: "He's been in hospital a couple of months now. He's been coming in and out. Hopefully he'll come out again. Hopefully tonight. I'm crossing my fingers."

The Good Morning Britain star added: "I'm really tired but I take it day by day to level out the ups and downs.

Derek pictured with their children, Darcey and Billy

"I try to embrace life, especially the kids [16-year-old Darcey and 12-year-old Billy] as we've had two and a half years of it. Their lives have changed, and they need to do things."

Derek was initially admitted to hospital in March 2020 after contracting Covid. He was able to return to the family home in April 2021, although he required round-the-clock care.

When asked how her husband is mentally in February 2022, Kate told Ben Shephard and Dr. Hilary Jones: "I don't know about mental wellbeing if I'm absolutely honest because he is still so affected in terms of communication and mobility that I wouldn't feel qualified to say whether it had had an impact in terms of depression and anxiety.”

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005 and together they share two children.

