Kate Garraway has taken to social media to congratulate one of ITV's resident doctors, Amir Khan, on his honorary doctorate.

The medic took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news in a tweet that read: "Okay so this is exciting, I've been awarded an honorary doctorate in health from University of Bradford for services to health education and the work I've done with the students!"

Upon seeing the post, Good Morning Britain's Kate responded by writing: "Amazing and so deserved x." To which, Dr Amir replied: "Thank you so much x."

Kate's response comes as it was revealed that her COVID-stricken husband had been rushed to hospital after "taking a serious turn".

She was forced to miss GMB this week, with her co-hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins sending their love. Charlotte explained: "Kate's taken some time out to be with Derek at the moment so we are sending lots of love. Lots of you have been in touch with messages of support, so we wish him well."

Derek first contracted Covid in March 2020

Addressing the viewers, Ben added: "Thanks very much for your messages of support, you know how much Kate appreciates all the support she gets, and fingers crossed Derek will be home as soon as possible."

A source close to the family had told the Mirror that Derek is "seriously unwell", but noted that the family know that Derek is in the best possible hands and that Kate is doing everything she can for her husband.

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed: "Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible."

