Why Princess Eugenie heard the news of the Queen 2,000 miles away

Royal fans are very concerned about the health of the Queen after the palace has released a statement confirming that Her Majesty is under medical supervision and “comfortable” at her home in Balmoral. While many of her children and grandchildren are travelling to be by her side, Princess Eugenie would have heard the very concerning news 2,000 miles away.

It was recently confirmed that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have made the decision to raise their son August between the UK and Portugal, due to Jack's new job abroad, where they were staying on Thursday as the latest update was announced.

The Telegraph has reported that the family have moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club as Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development. It is believed that Jack has been brought on board to head up the sales and marketing side of things for this very exclusive development prices for the sought-after homes will start from £3.6million.

Meanwhile, members of the royal family have been informed about the development with Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew travelling to visit their mother and grandmother. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also cancelled their London engagement at the WellChild awards on Thursday, and are also travelling to visit the Queen.

Eugenie and the Queen are close

On Thursday morning, an official spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

