Gino D'Acampo reveals bizarre reason why he declined to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Gino D'Acampo has been in the UK for over 30 years, having moved from Italy at the age of 19 to continue developing his culinary skills. But despite his long time in the country, it seems he has no desire to meet the Queen unless changes are made to her royal menu.

The Italian chef has recently revealed that he once turned down Her Majesty's invitation to tea because he didn't like what was on the menu.

"I'm not very keen on tea or cucumber sandwiches," the father-of-three told Richard Eden for Daily Mail's Eden Confidential.

"I was invited to the Palace for tea just before Covid, but a cucumber sandwich is my worst nightmare. I don't like tea either, so I phoned my agent and said: 'I'd love to meet her, but I don't like tea and cucumber sandwiches, and I can't do either of those things," he said.

He continued: "I'm also going to have to wear a tie, and the last time I did that was when I got married. I can't do that. But if I can have a plate of pasta and a cup of coffee, I'm in.'"

Whilst Gino might not have made time for the Queen, he does for his family, who are his number one priority.

Gino has been very happily married to wife Jessica since 2002 and together they share three children: Luciano, 20, Rocco, 17, and nine-year-old daughter Mia.

Gino has a great relationship with his children – but he has admitted in the past that he is the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he told Woman magazine.

"My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"