The Queen's four children and Prince William head to Balmoral after concerns for her health was confirmed

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles have travelled to Balmoral after concerns for the Queen's health were confirmed by Buckingham Palace. It has since been confirmed that the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen's other three children - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, are also with Her Majesty.

Earlier on, Palace officials revealed the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

A Palace spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The Queen’s immediate family members have been informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch's health. The head of state pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday after doctors ordered her to rest.

The 96-year-old monarch had a busy day on Tuesday during which she accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson before appointing Liz Truss as his successor.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during the energy debate to tell MPs: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."

He added: "If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly."

