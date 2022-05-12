Max George opens up about career threatening injury Max is currently starring in The Games

The Wanted star Max George revealed his future as a contestant in The Games was in jeopardy, following an unexpected injury.

The singer shared that he'd damaged his eardrum, explaining on Instagram: "I perforated my eardrum a couple of days ago, so it's been causing me quite a lot of dizziness.

"I've been on loads of pain medications so I think I just got dehydrated. But all good, I've been rehydrating," he continued.

"I'm going to the hospital tomorrow to have it checked on and make sure everything's ok," he added.

Max continued he was worried the ailment would prevent him from taking part in The Games, saying: "Fingers crossed I get the nod to be able to do the swimming, because that's an event that I love."

Max George was worried he wouldn't be able to swim in The Games

"It's just been a rough couple of days but there's been a lot of people asking, 'What happened? Am I alright?' I'm all good, just a bit shaky with my ear and like I said, just got dehydrated because I'm on a s*** load of pain meds."

Max shared a graphic photo of his perforated eardrum on Twitter and his fans flooded the post with sympathy, writing: "Ouch that looks painful Max, hope you are feeling a lot better, so proud of you can’t wait to watch you all this week."

Max George is training hard for The Games

Another penned: "Please look after yourself Max. Hope you start and feel better, don’t push yourself too much. Sending you lots of love."

