Matthew Perry shares photo from outing with rarely-seen goddaughter

Matthew Perry rarely ever posts on social media, and even more infrequent is him providing a glimpse into the side of his life away from the spotlight.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston gets Friends fans pumped from her home with exciting news

But fans of the actor were treated to a double dose of this earlier in the weekend when he broke his over two-month-long social media drought with two photos from his day at the US Open.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Matthew Perry takes immune shots with friends at home

One of them featured him at the matches watching the game and posing for a picture alongside his goddaughter, Tara, who joined him.

The rare sight of one of his family members was a new one for his followers, as he simply wrote: "My goddaughter, Tara and I, at the @usopen."

MORE: Matthew Perry's appearance causes a stir in photo post-breakup

"Matt you look fantastic!!!!" a fan of his commented, with another saying: "Could this selfie be anymore beautiful," and a third writing: "Matt it's good to see you looking happy n healthy!!! Much love."

The second photo captured some of the fun before the game as the largely private Friends star posted an image of himself with friends of his own heading to the match.

Matthew shared a rare photo with his goddaughter

"My friends and I heading to the women's final at the @usopen starting at 4pm," he wrote of the photograph of them in their car.

He provided even more details on where fans could find him, detailing: "We'll be in section 20 row G. Try and find us! If it helps, I will be reading a copy of my book - Friends, Lovers & The Big Terrible Thing."

MORE: Lisa Kudrow reveals her favourite moment from the 'Friends' reunion that fans may have missed

MORE: Friends stars' real-life homes revealed: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and more

"Two posts in a day? Hell yeaaa," one of his fans even commented, as another also excitedly added: "We need a picture of you reading your book."

The star has kept a relatively low profile since his appearance in the Friends reunion special last year, but has occasionally resurfaced to share news with his fans, like when the group dropped their own collection of merch from the show.

The star attended the US Open with friends and family

And he recently sparked even more buzz just a few months ago when he revealed that he'd been working on a book about himself, the same one he'd teased that he would be reading at the US Open.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.