Matthew Perry delights fans as he returns to social media to share exciting news The Friends star played Chandler Bing in the hit comedy show

Matthew Perry has been keeping a low profile since the Friends reunion but delighted his social media followers over the weekend as he returned to Instagram.

The actor had some exciting news to share with his fans too, as he shared a first-look at the new Friends Reunion Cast Collection.

The popular collection features a limited-edition series of T-shirts, hoodies and pins inspired by seasons four to six of the comedy show.

Matthew was pictured modelling a T-shirt showing his character Chandler and Matt LeBlanc's character Joey riding on a dog statue.

In the caption, the TV star wrote: "The best way to start the day is a BIG ENTRANCE! "The Friends Reunion Cast Collection is back with seasons 4-6 just in time for the holidays.

"Shop now at represent.com/friends for all your favorite friends and family members. Link in bio."

Matthew Perry returned to social media with some exciting Friends news

Fans were delighted to see Matthew back online, while many more were excited to see a look at the new collection. "A iconic pair worn by an iconic man!" one wrote, while another commented: "Could you be any cuter?" A third added: "So happy to see you back!"

Other pieces from the collection include a Rachel's Thanksgiving T-shirt, showing Jennifer Aniston's character holding up the memorable trifle she made, and a hoodie featuring Joey and his famous catchphrase 'How you doin?"

Matthew modelling a previous Friends collection

Fans were especially happy to see Matthew looking so happy and relaxed in his latest photo, following a tough year for the star.

The actor announced back in June that he had called off his engagement to fiancé2 Molly Hurwitz. In a short statement to People, he said: "Sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

The pair had been dating since 2018, and got engaged in November 2020.

Matthew has a legion of fans around the world

At the time, Matthew said: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The news came shortly after the much-anticipated airing of the Friends Reunion episode, which saw Matthew reunite with all five of his co-stars for the first time in an emotional show that was watched by millions around the world.

