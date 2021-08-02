Jennifer Aniston gets Friends fans pumped from her home with exciting news They really are there for us

Jennifer Aniston and her "friends," Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, have some exciting news to share.

The six simultaneously shared pictures on their Instagram wearing pieces from the first ever, limited edition cast collection of merch from Friends.

WATCH: Get your first glimpse at the Friends reunion

The pieces will be launched in three "drops," with the first showcasing some of the central cast's favorite moments and lines from the first three seasons.

"For the record… we were SO not on a break! Excited to show you guys some pieces from the first ever @friends ⁣merch collection," Jennifer wrote in the caption.

The Morning Show actress even shared a video panning through several of the pieces, including shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies, while Smelly Cat played in the background.

Jennifer took fans into her home to announce the surprise merch drop

Fans had a strong reaction to the sudden announcement, with one articulately writing, "AHHRHFHSBHDJS," and another saying, "I need. Them all," with several others dropping heart-eyed emojis and exclamations of "OMG!"

Matt highlighted the exclusivity of the merch drop by writing in the caption, "Available for a limited time only at represent.com/friends (link above in bio), never to be sold again."

A few of the Friends cast members will also be donating half of the proceeds from their pieces to a charity of their choice, with Jennifer donating to the Americares Foundation, Courteney to the LA-based EBMRF, and David to The Rape Foundation.

Matt showed off the Friends mug with one of his signature quotes

Matthew revealed in his caption that the collection was one the cast had been designing together over the past several months, spanning to before the Friends reunion special aired.

The group showed off the variety of products available in their own Instagram posts, wearing quotes they'd become well known for, such as Matt sporting a "could I BE wearing any more clothes?" mug and Lisa in a "we were on a break" T-shirt.

