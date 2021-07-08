Matthew Perry's appearance causes a stir in photo post-breakup The Friends actor got people talking

Matthew Perry is a newly single man following the end of his engagement to his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, but he doesn't look like someone who has been scorned.

The Friends alum stunned his fans when he shared a candid selfie and they couldn't get over how happy he looked.

Matthew took to Instagram with a photo which got his social media followers in a tizzy as they could not stop commenting on his appearance.

In the photo, the actor was beaming while sat in a restaurant with a baseball cap turned backward and a glass of water in front of him.

He didn't elaborate on his circumstances but he looked to be having a great time and he simply captioned it: "Happy days," before his social media followers chimed in.

"WHO GAVE U THE RIGHTS TO LOOK THAT GOOD?" wrote one, while a second said: "We love seeing you happy Matthew. Chandler made all of us smile so much," and a third added: "So good to see you happy."

Matthew's fans were thrilled to see him looking so well

His joyous demeanour is a welcome surprise since his engagement was called off just a few weeks ago.

In a short statement to People, he said: "Sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

The pair had been dating since 2018, and got engaged in November 2020. At the time, Matthew said: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Matthew recently ended his engagement to Molly (above)

The news came shortly after the much-anticipated airing of the Friends Reunion episode, in which the director and the producer of the show defended Matthew following concern from viewers.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin S. Bright said: "I talked to him (Matthew). It was great seeing him again. What people say is what people say. I don't have any(thing) to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show."

