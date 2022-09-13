Reese Witherspoon turns heads in dramatic navy sequin gown at the Emmy Awards The star looked radiant

Last night we witnessed scores of celebrities take to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, and among them was Reese Witherspoon who rocked a sensational gown.

Dressed to impress, the Legally Blonde actress slipped into an incredible midnight blue Armani dress dripping in glistening sequins. Her striking strapless number cascaded down to her ankles and featured waves of folded fabric down the center line.

Reese teamed her seriously stylish dress with chic black heels and a statement jewelled necklace complete with chunky aquamarine stones. The 46-year-old finished off her look with a touch of sultry makeup comprising winged eyeliner, peach blush and a nude pink lip.

Her honey-hued locks fell around her shoulders in a simple slicked back look.

Reese looked flawless in her Armani dress

The mom-of-three treated her fans to various snippets of her glamorous evening. Taking to Instagram, Reese shared a trio of snaps giving center stage to her sultry transformation. Alongside the photos, she simply wrote: "Tonight's glam," followed by a series of emojis.

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one remarking: "Not to be dramatic but… you ARE glamour," whilst a second penned: "Stunning! The jewels match your eyes!"

The star oozed sophistication

"Best dressed right here!!" chimed a third, whilst a fourth noted: "You are so timeless! Beautiful dress!"

Reese's glamorous appearance comes after she lifted the lid on her childhood. In a recent conversation with fellow actress Kerry Washington, the star candidly said: "So I always had my brother's hand-me-down clothes and hand-me-down-bike.

"My mother was very thrifty… she doesn't like me to say cheap, but she was thrifty!"

The actress is a mom-of-three

In a far cry from her famously chic appearance, Reese went on to explain how she was never a so-called 'girly girl'.

"I was the biggest tomboy. I was such a tomboy. I was a tree climber, I picked up frogs, I loved bugs. I spent half of my life at a creek, picking up crawdads and following a bunch of boys," she revealed.

