Reese Witherspoon celebrates husband Jim Toth’s birthday with a series of sweet photos

Reese Witherspoon wished “sweet” husband, Jim Toth, a happy 52nd birthday, sharing to Instagram a photo dump including the many activities Jim enjoys with some photos including their nine-year-old son ​​Tennessee James Toth.

In the series of five photos, Reese captioned the images: “Happy birthday to my sweet hubby, JT! Don't know anyone who loves Tour de France / road biking / @arsenal / @nashvillesc / @steelers .... oh and GOLF ... basically all sports more than YOU. Love you so much!”

She added all of the sporty emojis under the sun as it seems Jim is quite the sportsman.

In the first image, the Legally Blonde star shared an adorable selfie of the two, both sporting a dark pair of sunnies, with Reese dressed in a pink dress and Jim in a white short-sleeved linen shirt.

The 45-year-old then allowed Jim to have a solo shot as he posed while gazing off into the horizon while holding what appeared to be numerous golf clubs. Against the stunning sunset it seems Reese captured a really romantic scene.

In the next snap, the Emmy award winner stuns in a Nashville Soccer Club t-shirt with Jim by her side.

She makes the soccer kit look so glamorous but their son Tennessee James steals the show in the fifth and final image of the photo dump.

Tennessee James looks adorable as he sports a Nashville Soccer Club flag around his neck. He looks proud standing beside his father who this time is sporting a cap.

Their son also seems to be an Arsenal Football Club, as the father-son duo as they take a picture in an empty Emirates Stadium.

Ten years have passed since Reese and Jim got married. Jim, who is Reese's second spouse, is a Hollywood talent agent who represents celebrities including Scarlett Johansson.

Reese enjoys going to soccer games with husband Jim and their son Tennessee

They first connected at a gathering in early 2010 and struck it off right away. They then got engaged less than a year later, got married in 2011, and had Tennessee the following year.

Fans took to the comments to wish Jim warm wishes for his birthday. One wrote: “Happy birthday JT....keep her happy, she's a Queen!!” Another added: “What a sweet post!-Happy Birthday to your hubby and blessings to you and your family.”

