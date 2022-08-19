Reese Witherspoon’s sweet tribute to her mother leaves fans saying the same thing The actress penned a touching message

Reese Witherspoon paid tribute to her "amazing" mom Betty who celebrated her 74th birthday on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the Legally Blonde actress penned a gushy post alongside a trio of endearing photos. In one photo, their remarkable similarity was painstakingly obvious.

Looking every inch her carbon copy, Reese appears to have inherited her mom's twinkling eyes and radiant smile.

Bursting with joy, the 46-year-old captioned her sweet snaps: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing Mama in the whole world! 💖 Every day I get to hear you laugh while you tell the best stories is such a gift! Please keep bringing the sunshine into our lives."

The star's fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Love this. Mamas are so special," whilst a second remarked: "Enjoy every moment with your Mama! Happy Birthday."

Reese bears a striking resemblance to her mother

Other fans couldn't help but draw parallels between the mother-daughter duo. "You look like your mama… beautiful... happy birthday," wrote a third, whilst a fourth added: "Same sparkle. Happy Bday to your mom."

Reese's touching message comes after she celebrated her son Deacon's huge milestone achievement. Her eldest child dropped a surprise album earlier this month, and the doting mother wasted no time in sharing her pride.

The actress shares Ava and Deacon with her ex-husband

The news was a big one for the young musician, who recently even announced that he would be making his acting debut in Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever.

Sharing a link to the SoundCloud version of the record on her Instagram Stories, Reese gushed about how much she enjoyed his work and what a proud mama she was. "Listening on repeat!" she wrote.

The loved-up couple live in Los Angeles

"I love watching you create music and putting your thoughts/heart/ideas into the world." She even included a picture of the album cover - photo of a young Deacon covered in paint.

Alongside 22-year-old-daughter Ava, the actress shares 18-year-old Deacon with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Reese shares her youngest son, Tennessee, with her current husband, Jim Toth. The couple wed in March 2011 and reside in an epic $15.9million mansion in Brentwood.

