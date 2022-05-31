Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo The tennis champion's family has expanded

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.

"We gave in… [smiley face emoji]," he wrote in the caption. "But we couldn't be happier, Welcome to the family Willow [heart emoji] #delfie."

Friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with many saying Roger had made the "best" decision. Bear Grylls wrote: "You will never regret this!" Ski racer Lindsey Vonn said: "Yay you finally picked Willow up!! Knew you would be a dog family lol."

One fan remarked: "One of the best decisions you'll ever make." Another stated: "Ahh Roger, I'm so happy for you. You once said that it was your daughters dream to have a dog. Family more than complete now. Long live Willow."

The 20-time Grand Slam winner previously said he was once "scared of dogs" whilst taking part in a promotional video. "I'm a little bit scared of dogs to be honest," he said back in 2017. "At the end of the day, I do love dogs but I just haven't spent enough time with them."

He added: "We always used to have cats. With all the travelling over the last 20 years, it's been impossible to have pets but we’ll have a dog some day."

Roger, who has not played on tour since last year's Wimbledon, shares 12-year-old twin girls, Myla and Charlene Federer, and eight-year-old twin boys, Lenny and Leo Federer, with his wife Mirka Federer.

