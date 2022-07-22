Novak Djokovic to team up with Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer after latest disappointment The tennis star won Wimbledon this year

Novak Djokovic has something to look forward to this September! The reigning Wimbledon champion will join forces with Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer at this year's Laver Cup.

The four tennis legends are set to represent Team Europe at The O2 from 23 and 25 September, and are expected to expand their team further with two more members who are yet to be announced.

In a post shared on the official Instagram page for Laver Cup, a statement read: "Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in a dream Team Europe lineup at Laver Cup London 2022."

The message continued: "The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2."

The exciting news comes hours after it was revealed that Novak will not be able to take part in the US Open due to his vaccination status.

Novak is joining Team Europe

The tournament, which kicks off on 29 August, confirmed their entry requirements for all players, with tournament organizers sharing that "all eligible players are automatically entered into the men's and women's singles main-draw field based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event".

Although there is no vaccine mandate specifically from the organisation, the US government requires all guests flying into the country to be vaccinated, and organizers confirmed that they would "respect the U.S. government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens".

Meanwhile, during Wimbledon, the Serbian player expressed his hope to play at the Laver Cup. "It would be very unique. It is a possibility. My agent has communication with the Laver Cup team," he said. "We have an agreement that there will be a decision after Wimbledon is finished."

He added: "Laver Cup is the only competition where you can have all the big rivals, the big three, big four players joining in the same team. Of course, it is a very different and exciting concept for us players, but also for the fans around the world. So, of course, the O2 Arena is a familiar venue for me and for us players."

