Inside Prince George's private tennis lessons with Wimbledon star Roger Federer

Prince George could be a future Wimbledon champion in the making if Roger Federer has anything to do with it! The tennis pro previously opened up about his private lessons with the royal tot, who has been having lesions since he was five, and praised little George’s abilities.

Prince William and Duchess Kate's summer plans with children George, Charlotte and Louis

Roger confirmed that he had been to the home of the Duchess of Cambridge’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, to meet the young prince. And he said that the "cute" youngster had a good tennis technique after they played together.

Kate Middleton makes a surprise appearance at Wimbledon

Duchess Kate also revealed that Roger was George’s favourite player, but he played it down when questioned by reporters after winning his second round match.

"At that stage it's all about just touch the ball, it's already good. Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him," he said, adding: "I'm the only player he's ever met. Then you have a little head start in who is your favourite player."

19 times Kate Middleton wowed with her iconic Wimbledon outfits

This rare video of Prince George talking leaves fans divided

Prince George has been playing tennis with Roger Federer

Roger, who attended Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May 2017, described Prince George as a "cute boy", and said he hoped he would maintain his enthusiasm for the sport as he grows up. "I love to see that they're into tennis or into sports ... his mum has always enjoyed their tennis ... I hope that he'll still say the same in a few years' time," Roger said.

Roger Federer praised George's tennis abilities

Prince George will have plenty of opportunity to perfect his tennis skills, as the family home – Anmer Hall in Norfolkshire – has a tennis court that was revamped with an AstroTurf surface in 2015 to replace an existing court that had fallen into disrepair.

The youngster will also benefit from his family tennis connections, given Kate’s role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which she took over from the Queen in 2016. We’ll be keeping an eye out for him in the royal box!

