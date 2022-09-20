Paris Hilton issues heartbroken plea concerning missing pet dog

Paris Hilton shared the devastating news on social media that her beloved pet dog, Diamond Baby, had gone missing.

The TV star shared a slew of photographs and videos of her dog in efforts to aid others in finding her and detailed the experience in her Instagram caption.

"This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I've been at a loss of words," she wrote. "Diamond Baby @HiltonPets has been missing since last Wednesday.

"I was at a photoshoot and we're moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open. My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven't found her."

She continued explaining their endeavors, adding: "We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now. I'm doing everything in my power to get her back."

It was clear that the loss had left Paris devastated as she continued: "Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I'm feeling - My heart is broken.

Paris revealed that her dog Diamond Baby had gone missing

"I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.

"I've been scared to put out an APB to the public for her because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety but I'm desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back."

The Simple Life star explained how she could be reached regarding the whereabouts of her dog, writing: "If you have ANY tips about Diamond Baby's whereabouts or feel like you have seen her - Please reach out to the email address: finddiamondbaby@gmail.com

The reality TV star is a very doting dog mom

"There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked. Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please keep an eye out for my baby. #LostDog #FindDiamondBaby."

