Paris Hilton reveals unexpected baby plans with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is already thinking about starting her own family following her wedding to Carter Reum in November.

The 41-year-old made an unexpected confession about her baby plans during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, revealing to guest-host Chelsea Handler that she must be very strategic with her timing because pregnancy can't interfere with her DJ commitments.

"I've always wanted to have a family, I've just never found the right person to do it with," she said. "So now I can't wait for that next step."

However, when she was asked when she hopes to conceive, Paris admitted that she can't fall pregnant during the summer. "I have to DJ at TomorrowLand in Ibiza so the summers are not good for me," she explained.

Paris added: "I used to have to play a 4:30 to 6:30 DJ set, change into a swimsuit and then 6:45 to 8:30 spraying foam and playing music at the same time. I do earlier sets now."

Paris revealed her baby plans on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Paris also spoke of her "amazing" husband Carter, admitting she thought she would be single "forever" before he came into her life.

"When you know you know," Paris said when asked how she knew she was ready to marry Carter. "I thought I was just going to be single forever. That was my plan. I wasn't looking for love and it just happened unexpectedly."

Paris also touched upon the couple's epic seven-week honeymoon, which saw them visit the Maldives, Bora Bora, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands.

Paris and Carter wed during a three-day celebration in November

"I deserved it," she said. "I had been working really hard and it was my first vacation in a long time."

Paris previously revealed her plans to start a family during an appearance on the red carpet at the Grammys in April. "We can't wait for the next steps in our life," she told Access Hollywood, before candidly confessing: "This is the most adult relationship I've ever had.

"We're looking to buy a house and starting a family – I can't wait for the babies."

