Paris Hilton becomes an aunt as sister Nicky Hilton welcomes baby boy The Simple Life star is over the moon

It's the aunt life for Paris Hilton now, as she revealed that she'd become one thanks to her sister Nicky Hilton giving birth to a baby boy.

MORE: Paris Hilton sparks strong reaction in sparkling sheer mini dress

RELATED: 12 celebrities who've opened up about their fertility struggles: from IVF to surrogacy

The reality star took to social media to share her sister's post announcing the birth, showing a silhouette shot of a pregnant Nicky with her husband James Rothschild.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Paris Hilton stuns in bright pink wedding dress

"We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten," Nicky wrote alongside the photograph.

Paris shared her support and happiness over the news, writing: "Congratulations @nickyhilton! Can't wait to meet my new nephew!"

MORE: Paris Hilton praises Britney Spears' 'magical' wedding in behind-the-scenes video

The heiress is already a mom to daughters Lily, five, and Teddy, four, having married James in 2015 after being introduced at another wedding.

The two were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from friends and fans, including from Katie Couric and grandmother Kathy Hilton.

Paris reacted as her sister Nicky welcomed a baby boy

Paris herself has spoken about wanting to start a family of her own with husband Carter Reum, recently revealing to Chelsea Handler on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she must be very strategic with her timing because pregnancy can't interfere with her DJ commitments.

"I've always wanted to have a family, I've just never found the right person to do it with," she said. "So now I can't wait for that next step."

MORE: Paris Hilton wows in unconventional cut-out wedding guest dress for Britney Spears' nuptials

MORE: Paris Hilton models monochrome beachwear in stunning vacation photo

However, when she was asked when she hopes to conceive, Paris admitted that she can't fall pregnant during the summer. "I have to DJ at TomorrowLand in Ibiza so the summers are not good for me," she explained.

Paris added: "I used to have to play a 4:30 to 6:30 DJ set, change into a swimsuit and then 6:45 to 8:30 spraying foam and playing music at the same time. I do earlier sets now."

The heiress spoke to Chelsea about starting a family eventually

We're sure the DJ will get in as much practice time as she can with her sister's newborn!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.