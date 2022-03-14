Paris Hilton shares heartfelt family tribute for Kathy Hilton's birthday

Paris Hilton shared some unbelievable throwbacks for the most special occasion. Her mother, Kathy Hilton, is celebrating her 63rd birthday.

The star posted a sweet tribute to her mother, emphasizing that she wouldn't be where she is now if not for her support and encouragement.

The message featured incredible throwback photos of the family clad in iconic 2000s garb like strappy dresses and holding flip phones and digital cameras.

Paris hailed her mother as a huge influence in her life, and wrote: "Thank you for always being the life of the party and bringing such a bright light to every room you walk in."

The instantly iconic photos see the two blonde look-alikes through a series of red carpets, vacations and events, including the most special of them all, Paris' wedding to Carter Reum.

The photo from the wedding featured Kathy with her daughter – wearing one of her four wedding dresses – and her new son-in-law. Paris credited the Hilton matriarch for her support through the wedding planning process, writing: "Thank you for being by my side through every step of my wedding journey last year."

The sweet birthday tribute

The star was inundated with comments from other celebrities wishing a happy birthday to Kathy, with Demi Lovato writing: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMA HILTON," Vas J Morgan commenting: "Icons raising icons," and musician Parson James said that: "Kathy is such a sweet human! Y'all are one in the same. Hbd love!"

During a January visit to The Drew Barrymore Show, the mother-daughter duo grew candid talking about Paris' childhood and the trauma featured in her documentary, This is Paris. Kathy admitted that she didn't always know how to handle her daughter's situation, but Drew complimented the two for their growth.

Carter and Paris with her parents, Kathy and Richard Hilton

Despite the tumultuous times the two faced, Paris wrote: "I'm so thankful to have you in my life and grateful for all the beautiful memories we've created and shared over the years."

She endearingly concluded her birthday tribute with: "There's only one you. Love you so much!"

