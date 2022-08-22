Paris Hilton wows in '90s-inspired butterfly dress during lavish Capri trip The Hilton heiress took to social media

Fashion icon Paris Hilton sparked a sensational fan reaction on Monday after she shared a glimpse of her lavish trip to Capri.

MORE: Paris Hilton praises Britney Spears' 'magical' wedding in behind-the-scenes video

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old posted a selection of stunning photos documenting her well-deserved break. In several of the photos, Paris could be seen wearing a figure-hugging white maxi dress adorned with colourful butterflies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paris Hilton reveals Malibu kitchen in Cooking With Paris promo

The unique dress featured two front splits, creating the illusion of a flared jumpsuit. She teamed her playful number with a cropped white cardigan, bold white sunglasses and a pair of stylish espadrille heels.

MORE: Paris Hilton stuns in one of her seven wedding dresses in unseen photo

MORE: Paris Hilton mesmerizes fans with otherworldly new look

Paris accessorized with a matching white leather handbag, a choker necklace and a blue silk Pucci headscarf. Giving her 20.1 million fans a sneak peek inside her getaway, Paris moreover shared snaps of Dior's exclusive beach club.

Paris opted for a statement maxi dress

The blonde stunner posed on the incredibly ornate terrace decorated with Dior merchandise, before moving into the stunning cliffside restaurant area. In other photos, Paris explored the picture-perfect kitchen area decked out with platters of decadent petits fours.

The star simply captioned her post: "Beautiful day at Dior Beach Club in Capri."

Her fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the heiress, with one writing: "Love you legend, hope you enjoyed yourself while you were there," whilst a second penned: "I love the dress!"

The TV star jetted off to Capri, Italy

"Your outfit is so pretty," wrote a third, whilst a fourth added: "Enjoy Capri, Queen."

Paris' spectacular holiday snaps come after she celebrated some exciting family news last month. Taking to social media, the reality star gushed with pride as she celebrated becoming an aunt again.

Nicky is expecting her third child

Announcing the news online, Paris shared her sister's post which included a stunning silhouette of a pregnant Nicky alongside her husband, James Rothschild. "We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten," Nicky wrote alongside the photograph.

Bursting with excitement, Paris penned a sweet reply which read: "Congratulations @nickyhilton! Can't wait to meet my new nephew!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.