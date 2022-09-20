Drew Barrymore admits her on-set personality is very 'unlike' her Everything changes when the cameras start rolling!

Drew Barrymore is known and loved around the world for her bubbly and extroverted personality.

However, she admitted that the one thing that makes her instantly become more reserved and changes all of her liveliness is the one thing she has been doing all of her life, acting!

Though the star started acting when was 11-months-old, melting hearts and gaining stardom when she starred as Gertie on Steven Spielberg's E.T. at age seven, since stepping away from acting and focusing on hosting, she now revealed she became an entirely different person while on set.

The Charlie's Angels actress opened up during the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, speaking with her Drew's News co-host Ross Mathews about method acting and the great lengths people go through to get into character.

She explained: "You do want to transform, and fully commit. So I understand that, I certainly [did] on certain projects."

Then, giving rare insight into what she is really like behind-the-scenes, she detailed that: "I was so nervous, I didn't really chit-chat with everybody on set."

Drew recalled how much she changed while on the set of Grey Gardens

She added: "I just really stayed in character…" which had her co-host admitting: "That's so unlike you because you're such a chit-chatter."

Drew admitted that the difference between her on and off set personality is definitely big, saying: "I am! I'm really like, sidebar, cool… up to the last second and then it's like…" clicking her fingers in a "poof" motion.

The role for which the star transformed herself the most eventually got her a Golden Globe

The mother-of-two was particularly referring to when she totally transformed herself to play Edith Beale in 2009's Grey Gardens alongside Jessica Lange, a television movie adaptation based on the 1975 documentary of the same name.

The movie explores the daily lives of two aging, eccentric and reclusive relatives of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and Drew was awarded a Golden Globe for her role as "Little Edie."

