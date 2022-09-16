Drew Barrymore reveals unexpected childhood diet rule her mom made her follow The Drew Barrymore Show host has battled with addiction

Drew Barrymore has never shied away from her troubled past and has spoken often about her battle with addiction that started before she was a teenager.

The mom-of-two previously revealed that she had her first taste of alcohol when she was just nine years old and began experimenting with drugs when she was ten before turning to harder substances aged 12.

Drew would even accompany her mother, Jaid, on nights out to New York City's Studio 54, and by the time she was a teenager, she had been to rehab twice before divorcing her parents aged 14 and getting clean.

However, speaking to 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Rob Lowe on Friday, Drew revealed that while her mom was aware of her bad habits, there was one substance she was adamant her daughter was not allowed – sugar.

"My mom wouldn't let me eat sugar. Studio 54 and weed and alcohol totally fine but don't touch that sugar," Drew explained.

"And I did, I snuck chocolate in the closet. All the other habits were out in the open, but the sugar was an in the closet thing. Literally, I would hide it in a box in my closet and just…"

Drew would go to Studio 54 with a mom as a child

Drew has spoken about her relationship with her mom plenty of times, and despite it being tumultuous in the past, the duo are now in a good place.

"I had a mom, but she was more like my best friend," Drew told Norm Macdonald on his Netflix show in 2018.

Drew's parents John and Jaid Barrymore

"She was like, 'Do you want to go to school and get bullied all day, or do you want to go to Studio 54?' And I was like, 'Yes, absolutely! I don't want to spend the day with these little [expletive] who are just awful.' Kids are so mean."

Last week, the actress touched on her mom again, telling Uninterrupted's The Shop series: "My mom was bananas. My mom took me to Studio 54, she would get into the clubs. But I don't think that kids should live like adults."

