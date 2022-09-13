Drew Barrymore unveils new look as season three of her talk show premieres The star wowed with her back-to-work appearance

Drew Barrymore made a very stylish return to TV and left viewers in awe of her new look.

The star was glowing in a chic, white pantsuit which she'd teamed with a new pair of wire-rimmed glasses and a fresh, shorter hairstyle.

Drew shared photos of herself on Instagram and thanked her glam squad for their guidance.

"#DrewsDressingRoom: Drew's look for our Season 3 premiere was made possible by @therow at @saks (jacket and pants), @caminyc (blouse), @ysl (shoes), @alexisbittar (jewelry), styled by @_leeharris_ ."

WATCH: Drew Barrymore falls to her knees at the sight of Debbie Gibson

Fans adored her look and commented: "I love the look. AND THE HAIR," and, "Huge style improvements," while a third added: "Glasses? Love them."

The first episode of the new season of her show was an emotional one as she reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long.

The two dated on and off from 2007 to 2010, and as they reminisced over their time together and the "chaos" of it all, nonetheless the two maintained how much they still love each other.

Drew's fans loved her new look

Their reunion proved there is no animosity between the two, as they immediately tightly embraced one another and were quickly engulfed with laughter. "This is wild," Drew promptly said, in awe over the fact that "we're reuniting on national television."

Looking back on their time together, they couldn't help but recall the fun they had and how much they made one another laugh, with the actress saying: "We laughed so much, that was so much a part of our connection."

The Drew Barrymore Show has returned for season three

Justin then moved Drew to tears by adding: "I love that we have maintained our love because I don't think I'll ever... from my end it'll never go anywhere, I'll love you always." Drew replied: "I will always love you so much, you are so important to me," and as they tightly hugged once more, she repeated to him: "I'm so grateful."

