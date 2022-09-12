Drew Barrymore reunites with her ex-boyfriend and they recall their time together: 'I'll love you always' The two called their relationship fun and "hedonistic"

Drew Barrymore is back in the hosting game as she finally premieres the third season of her hit talk show, and she is coming back with a bang!

The star is known for her no holds barred attitude, and is never afraid to open up about the good and the bad on her show. That is the exact approach she led the very first episode of her show with, as she emotionally reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long.

The two dated on and off from 2007 to 2010, and as they reminisced over their time together and the "chaos" of it all, nonetheless the two maintained how much they still love each other.

Their reunion, though emotional, proved there is no animosity whatsoever between the two, as they immediately tightly embraced one another and were quickly engulfed with laughter. "This is wild," Drew promptly said, in awe over the fact that "we're reuniting on national television."

Looking back on their time together, they couldn't help but recall the fun they had and how much they made one another laugh, with the actress saying: "We laughed so much, that was so much a part of our connection."

Though they were quickly and clearly having a blast, their conversation took a very sentimental turn when Justin insisted to his former girlfriend just how much love he still had for her.

The two praised one another for being able to maintain a friendship

He said: "I love that we have maintained our love because I don't think I'll ever... from my end it'll never go anywhere, I'll love you always." Drew was immediately moved to tears, and she replied: "I will always love you so much, you are so important to me," and as they tightly hugged once more, she repeated to him: "I'm so grateful."

She insisted how much she had grown and matured since they were together, explaining: "I feel like we've been through so much together… I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated."

Drew and Justin both dated and starred in movies together

The mother-of-two added: "We had so much fun but we were, you know, more hedonistic, a little more immature…"

"We would get together and break-up. There was chaos," she admitted, before adding that nonetheless: "It was hella fun."

