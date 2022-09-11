Drew Barrymore has emotional conversation about working on forgiving herself The star was candid as ever

Though Drew Barrymore isn't even fifty-years-old yet, she has lived a very storied life and gone through major hardships, much of them in the spotlight.

While she surely would like to leave many of them in the past, she has never shied away from opening up about her past and current struggles, even if it means getting emotional in public.

The star did not hold back during a recent conversation for Uninterrupted's The Shop series, which is produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and as she sat down with Idris Elba, Paul Rabil, Kyrie Irving, Paul Rivera, and Maverick, she held back tears touching on how she handles forgiveness.

After detailing when she had hit rock bottom, which she credited her divorce for, the group continued to discuss rough patches, not meeting expectations, and feeling guilty for messing something up.

When the question came up of how they forgive themselves, Drew was the first to answer, even if it wasn't easy.

She said: "I think that's… for me, the thing that has come the latest in my life," nodding as she tried to hold back tears.

Drew did not hold back during the candid conversation

"Only recently do I forgive myself," she admitted, receiving encouragement from the men around her for her candor. Then she reassured both herself and the guys: "But I'm there! It just took me so long to get there."

She explained: "I beat the [expletive] out of myself about everything. I had to be my own parent, and God, I'm just so hard on myself. Ridiculously, painfully, miserably, unbelievably hard on myself."

The actress was only fourteen when she emancipated herself and started living on her own

Still, she maintained: "But I'm finally on the other side of that, and I'm just so happy to be there 'cause it's those things. Being okay with yourself, not competing with the others, realizing you're your own snowflake of a being, and how to embrace that, how to forgive yourself.

"Those are such big, overarching themes of life… As of recently I'm really having some amazing breakthroughs and it feels so good."

