Pierce Brosnan and 21-year-old son Paris share PSA with fans for important cause Pierce is dad to four sons

Pierce Brosnan has teamed up with his 21-year-son for an important public service announcement over the need for plastic waste management.

The campaign is titled "Plastic is Forever… so it's time to get clever about managing it" and it sees the pair walking along a beach as they pick up plastic waste.

"Some elemental moments in time feel like they last forever," shared Pierce before Paris, an environmental campaigner and filmmaker said: "The same way elements of what we use, what we eat and even the air we breathe stay around forever."

"Did you know we breathe up to 7000 microplastics each day?" Pierce asked to which Paris added: "Or that 83% of tap water and 90% of bottled water has been found to contain plastics particles?"

Pierce's wife Keely also shared the video and captioned the post: "Please share our PSA."

"I love the way your whole family thinks about our planet. I wish everyone thought of it that way," commented one fan as others praised the father and son duo for their activism. "Your voice truly matters. Each of us has a purpose, yours is fighting for the future environment," shared another.

The pair are calling on fans to join the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention

The pair are calling on fans to join the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention, three multilateral environmental agreements administered by the United Nations Environment Programme that focus on protecting people and the environment from hazardous chemicals and wastes.

The Basel Convention is the only International Treaty that legally binds 189 countries in implementing strict controls for the transboundary movement of plastics, according to their press release. The Basel Convention Plastic Waste Amendments are a stepping stone toward forging an international legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution.

Pierce proudly shared a photo with his sons in celebration of Father's Day

Pierce shares his youngest children Paris, and Dylan, 25, with his wife, Keely. The sweet couple have been happily married since 2001, with Pierce frequently sharing loving tributes to his wife on social media.

He is also father to Sean, 38, whom he welcomed during his marriage to Cassandra Harris. Pierce also adopted Chris, 49, and his sister Charlotte – Cassandra’s children – following the death of their father Dermot in 1986.

Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte lost their lives to ovarian cancer; Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 on 28 June 2013.

